3-year-old boy injured by gunshot at an apartment near Aurora Kaiser Permanente campus: Police

AURORA, Colo. — A three-year-old boy is in critical condition after being injured by a gunshot at an apartment near the Kaiser Permanente medical center in Aurora Monday morning, police said.

The boy's mother heard the gunshot, found the boy and took him to Kaiser Permanente, where police were called around 10:30 a.m. The boy was then taken to Children's Hospital with "life-threatening injuries," an Aurora police spokesperson told Scripps News Denver.

Police said they believe the boy was in a back room of the apartment with his father and potentially other children at the time the gun was fired. It was not clear who pulled the trigger.

Police were looking for the father, who left the scene, for further information but had not yet been in contact with him as of Monday afternoon.

No information was provided about anyone being identified as a suspect or about possible charges stemming from this incident.

Images captured by Airtracker7 showed a large police presence at Kaiser Permanente on Exposition Avenue, and at the nearby residential complex at Exposition and Centrepoint Drive, in the moments after the incident.

