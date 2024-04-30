3 suspects, including 13-year-old boy, arrested in connection to violent Loveland home invasion

LOVELAND, Colo. – Three suspects, including a 13-year-old boy were arrested in connection to a violent home invasion earlier in April.

Loveland police said officers responded to a 911 call for help on April 3 and discovered residents of a home in the 1600 block of East 16th Street were victims of the home invasion.

According to a news release, two suspects allegedly robbed three victims inside the residence, sprayed them with pepper spray and stabbed one of the victims in the head.

Loveland police said that the victim was treated and released.

Over the course of a couple of days, investigators were able to track down three suspects, including the two who allegedly broke into the home and another suspect Loveland police described as planning the robbery.

Loveland police said 33-year-old Blake Vaughn was arrested in Fort Collins on April 3 and a 13-year-old boy, allegedly connected to the home invasion, was arrested in Loveland on April 5.

Loveland resident, 29-year-old Albert Alvarez-Guzman was later arrested on April 25 in Wellington, Colorado after he barricaded himself in a vehicle, according to a news release.

Investigators said Alvarez-Guzman previously was released on parole and removed his ankle monitor.

Each suspect faces a slew of charges in connection to the home invasion.

Albert Alvarez-Guzman was charged with first degree burglary, crime of violence, aggravated robbery, assault in the second degree and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in the first degree.

The 13-year-old, who is not identified due to being a juvenile, was charged with first degree burglary, aggravated robbery, assault in the second degree and theft, among other charges.

Blake Vaughn was charged with complicity - first degree burglary, complicity - aggravated robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in the first degree.

Alvarez-Guzman remained in custody in the Larimer County Jail, Vaughn was released on a $5,000 bond and the juvenile was released on an ankle monitor, according to Loveland police.