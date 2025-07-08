26-year-old identified as man killed during officer-involved shooting Saturday in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a man shot and killed during an incident with police on Saturday, July 5.

EPSO says the Colorado Springs Police Department received multiple calls regarding a man displaying a firearm along Pikes Peak Avenue near several nightclubs around 1:30 a.m. Officers investigated the reports but cleared the call at the time.

Around 1:50 a.m. EPSO says CSPD Officers monitoring the area with surveillance cameras spotted the man from the earlier report and observed that he appeared to be armed. When approaching the man, officers said he turned and ran, reaching toward his waistband.

An officer fired at least one shot, hitting the suspect. Despite being rendered medical aid, the man identified as Alex Martinez-Sarmiento, 26, died at the scene from his wounds.

Police say they recovered a firearm near the man during the incident.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office has not released its ruling on whether or not the use of force was justified.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE

A man was shot and killed by a Colorado Springs Police officer early Saturday morning in the downtown area.

According to CSPD, they received a call for service around 1:30 a.m. regarding a man with a gun on East Pikes Peak Ave.

Police then used the cameras downtown to spot a man in the area matching the description and confirmed he was armed with what appeared to be a gun.

When officers arrived on scene, they attempted to contact the man, but when they approached him, police say he turned and ran while reaching for his waistband.

That's when an officer fired at least one shot, hitting the man. Officers then took the man into custody and began giving medical aid, but he died on the scene.

According to CSPD, no one else was injured during the incident, and they did find a gun on scene.

Here is what we know so far:

On Saturday, July 5, 2025, just after 1:30 AM, CSPD received a call for service regarding a possible disturbance in the 100 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue involving an adult male displaying a firearm around the closing of several area nightclubs.… https://t.co/Jp7ermR1Af — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) July 5, 2025

Following Colorado Law, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency for the officer-involved shooting. Within 21 days, CSPD will release a video with body-worn camera footage and other releasable facts about the case.

If anyone witnessed this incident or has any information regarding it, CSPD asks you to contact them at (719)444-7000.

___

____

