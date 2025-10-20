19-year-old man killed in shooting at apartments in south Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting at a south Colorado Springs apartment complex.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday, at the Copper Chase Apartments off Southgate Road, across from The Shops at The Broadmoor Town Center.

A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times and died at the scene, according to police.

The victim's name has not been released. According to police, they interviewed multiple witnesses at the scene, but at the time of their last update, there was no suspect information they could provide.

The Colorado Springs Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

