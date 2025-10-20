Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
19-year-old man killed in shooting at apartments in south Colorado Springs

A deadly shooting at Copper Chase Apartments near Broadmoor Town Center has left a teenager dead and police searching for the gunman. The victim was shot multiple times just before 5 PM yesterday, with the suspect still on the run this morning.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting at a south Colorado Springs apartment complex.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday, at the Copper Chase Apartments off Southgate Road, across from The Shops at The Broadmoor Town Center.

A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times and died at the scene, according to police.

The victim's name has not been released. According to police, they interviewed multiple witnesses at the scene, but at the time of their last update, there was no suspect information they could provide.

The Colorado Springs Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

