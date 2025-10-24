19-year-old killed in shooting at apartments in south Colorado Springs identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identity of a 19-year-old who was shot and killed on Sunday, October 19.

Police say the man has been identified as Devon Redden of Colorado Springs. The coroner's office is still conducting an autopsy; however, CSPD is investigating this incident as a homicide.

At the time of their release, no arrests have been made in this case.

The shooting took place around 5 p.m. Sunday at the Copper Chase Apartments, which are located off of Southgate Road.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE

Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting at a south Colorado Springs apartment complex.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday at the Copper Chase Apartments off Southgate Road, across from The Shops at The Broadmoor Town Center.

A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times and died at the scene, according to police.

According to police, they interviewed multiple witnesses at the scene, but at the time of their last update, there was no suspect information they could provide.

The Colorado Springs Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

___

Astronomy fans have a new cosmic visitor to watch for over the next few weeks Colorado has some of the best places in the country to look at the stars, and over the next two weeks, you can see the comet of the year if you know where and when to look. Astronomy fans have a new cosmic visitor to watch for over the next few weeks

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.