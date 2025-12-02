18-year-old faces 22 attempted murder counts in Pueblo West Thanksgiving drive-by shootings

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with multiple drive-by shootings that occurred in Pueblo over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Alexander Thompson, 18, faces 22 counts of attempted first-degree murder related to four separate drive-by shootings that took place on Thanksgiving and Friday. A 16-year-old was also arrested as an alleged accomplice in the incidents.

No one was injured in any of the shootings, according to police. However, multiple buildings and a vehicle were damaged as a result of the shootings.

At one house, investigators allegedly found that one of the shots fired hit the back of a TV that multiple people were sitting in front of.

Thompson allegedly told investigators he had "disputes" with individuals at each location targeted in the shootings, including two ex-girlfriends.

Thompson was taken into custody without incident on Friday after a deputy on patrol located Thompson's vehicle in the McDonald's parking lot in Pueblo West. Thompson's vehicle was allegedly identified as the suspect vehicle in the three shootings.

In addition to the attempted murder charges, Thompson faces charges of illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon while under the influence, and domestic violence.

The 16-year-old's identity has not been released due to their age. They are facing charges of attempted first-degree murder (accomplice to the crime), criminal attempt, and accessory to a crime.

___

Goat bell ringer helps Salvation Army spread holiday cheer in Pueblo A three-year-old goat named Pongo is making the holidays brighter for families in southern Colorado, one bell ring at a time. Goat bell ringer helps Salvation Army spread holiday cheer in Pueblo

____

This story was reported on-air by a journalist, and parts of it have been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.