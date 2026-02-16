18-year-old charged with second-degree murder in La Junta, according to CBI

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says its office has stepped in to help the La Junta Police Department with an active homicide investigation.

According to the CBI, the La Junta Police Department responded to a homicide investigation that led to the arrest of an 18-year-old on February 14.

Police say that Anthony Barron Sandoval Jr. is facing charges of 2nd Degree Murder after an incident around 2 a.m. after reports of a shooting at a home along Bellewview Avenue.

When officers arrived, they say they found a 17-year-old who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The identity of the teenager has not been released and will come from the Otero County Coroner at a later date.

La Junta Police, with the help of CBI agents, conducted interviews with witnesses at the residence before arresting Sandoval Jr., who is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

Sandoval Jr. is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

