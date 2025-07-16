15-year-old arrested for motor vehicle theft says Colorado Springs Police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police say two teenagers were charged with various crimes Tuesday after police recognized a stolen vehicle near South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road.

The Motor Vehicle Unit noticed the Honda Civic, which was allegedly being driven by a 15-year-old, when police identified it around 7:45 p.m.

Following brief surveillance from the CSPD Motor Vehicle Theft Unit, the teenagers were stopped using a grappler device after the teens allegedly refused to pull the vehicle over after a patrol cruiser attempted an initial stop.

Watch Previous Coverage on How the Grappler Tool Works

Police say that after the vehicle was immobilized, the two teenagers left the vehicle and ran on foot. They were quickly taken into custody.

The passenger, Joseph Martinez, 18, was charged with obstructing, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and violation of a protection order, which prohibited him from possessing a firearm.

The 15-year-old, who will not be identified under Colorado law, was charged with the following:



Motor Vehicle Theft

Felony Eluding

Obstructing

Violation of a Protection Order, prohibiting him from possessing controlled substances

Detectives also reported finding a stolen handgun on the passenger floorboard.

___

'We are done', homeowners frustrated over decision on affordable housing proposal A 7-2 City Council vote against an appeal allows Flats at Sand Creek to move forward with 144 affordable units, leaving some neighbors considering relocation. 'We are done', homeowners frustrated over decision on affordable housing proposal

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.