Victim identified in homicide near Dorchester Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A man was killed in a shooting near Dorchester Park in Colorado Springs Saturday night.

Dispatchers received a call reporting gunfire at 7:13 p.m. The first officers arrived at the scene a few minutes later. They found the victim's body along the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail near South Tejon Street.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 21-year-old Jesse Schiele III of Colorado Springs.

Detectives with Colorado Springs Police Department's Homicide/Assault unit are investigating.

This is the 6th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, the Colorado Springs Police Department had investigated 19 homicides.

