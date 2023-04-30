Watch Now
Victim identified in homicide near Dorchester Park

Colorado Springs Police Department
Jesse Schiele III was identified as a victim of a homicide near Dorchester Park in Colorado Springs.
Posted at 11:02 PM, Apr 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 22:20:48-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A man was killed in a shooting near Dorchester Park in Colorado Springs Saturday night.

Dispatchers received a call reporting gunfire at 7:13 p.m. The first officers arrived at the scene a few minutes later. They found the victim's body along the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail near South Tejon Street.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 21-year-old Jesse Schiele III of Colorado Springs.

Detectives with Colorado Springs Police Department's Homicide/Assault unit are investigating.

This is the 6th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, the Colorado Springs Police Department had investigated 19 homicides.
