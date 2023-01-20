Watch Now
Pueblo PD finds missing boy

Posted at 3:01 PM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 19:30:24-05

PUEBLO, CO — Shaikym Sennette did not return home from school on January 19, 2023.

The Pueblo Police Department was seeking help locating the 9-year-old boy.

Shaikym is known to stay in the area close to home, which is located in the 1000 block of Cedar St.

He's also known to frequent the area near Bessemer Park's Playground.

The Pueblo Police Department reported finding Shaikym safe Friday evening around 5:30 pm.

