Pueblo PD finds missing boy

PUEBLO, CO — Shaikym Sennette did not return home from school on January 19, 2023.

The Pueblo Police Department was seeking help locating the 9-year-old boy.

Shaikym is known to stay in the area close to home, which is located in the 1000 block of Cedar St.

He's also known to frequent the area near Bessemer Park's Playground.

The Pueblo Police Department reported finding Shaikym safe Friday evening around 5:30 pm.

**********UPDATE**********



Shaikym Sennett has been located safe. Thank you to everyone for your assistance. https://t.co/7juTQDZOZE — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) January 21, 2023

If you have any information about Shaikym or his whereabouts, please contact the Pueblo Police Department as soon as possible by calling (719) 553-2502.

____

