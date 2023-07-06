Zumba to live park music, several free events in Colorado Springs in July

COLORADO SPRINGS — It is National Park and Recreation Month. Colorado Springs is big on making the outdoors enjoyable for community members. That is why the city is offering several free activities this month to celebrate opting outside.

From Zumba to live music in the park, there are several activities being offered by the city this month. The city is offering these free events to celebrate the park professionals who help to maintain and keep our parks and open spaces nice for everyone to enjoy.

“It enhances the quality of life for all of the families enjoying the parks, and the runners and the dog walkers and the people who just need a little green space,” said Brit Haley, the Colorado Springs parks and recreation cultural services director.

Free Zumba classes and a community fair will be held at Panorama Park starting Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

A family fun walk will be hosted on Saturday, July 15 at 12:00 p.m. at Memorial Park.

Pinon Valley Park will be host to live music on Friday, July 28.

Those who wish to participate can print off a challenge card. The challenge card is on the city website. If you complete 10 items on the card, you can win prizes.

The prizes include passes to visit the top of Pikes Peak and passes to local golf facilities. Kids can also participate in the coloring book competition to win prizes.

“If you’re out in the park and you see anyone working in the park, give them a shout out, tell them how much you appreciate the park. It really makes their day," said Haley.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.