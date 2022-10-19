ZooBoo is back at the Pueblo Zoo

PUEBLO, CO — ZooBoo is back for 2022! Dress up in a costume and head over for a safe and spooktastic time at the Pueblo Zoo.

ZooBoo kicks off with a members-only sneak peek day on Friday, October 28th from 2 PM to 6 PM.

Members will receive a complimentary treat back(while supplies last), and exclusive activities including spooky crafts, treats, and more!

Public ZooBoo starts on Saturday, October 29th, from 10 AM to 3 PM.

ZooBoo event features:

• Trick-or-treating at Spooky Treat Stations

• Ghoulicious candy

• Scavenger hunt

• Spooky crafts and games

• Costume contests and Parades with prize winners

Costume Rules:

In the interest of safety, the following items are prohibited:



Fully covered adult face masks or heavy makeup

No Balloons

Weapons, and weapon-like items (hatchets, swords, baseball bats, etc.)

Parade Times:

There will be 2 parades each day. If you'd like to participate, please go to the Safari Cafe lawn 5 minutes prior to the start time of your choice.

The winner of each parade will get a prize.

Parade Schedule:

Friday - Boo Bonus - 3pm & 5pm, Saturday 11am & 1pm

Teal Pumpkin Project (for children with food allergies):

Pueblo Zoo will have treat stations with allergen-free treats, marked by a teal pumpkin. Learn more about the Teal Pumpkin Project .

Ticket prices:

Member adults and children 2 and under are free.

Kids ages 17-3 years old are $5

Non-member adults are $14

Tickets are available online at www.pueblozoo.org/zooboo or at the gate on the event date.

_____

