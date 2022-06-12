Youth sports field renamed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Children's Hospital Colorado and El Pomar Youth Sports celebrated a new partnership Sautrday with the renaming of one of the fields at El Pomar Youth Sports Park.

It's now called Children's Hospital Colorado Field.

Hospital president Greg Raymond told reporters that sports play a critical role in youth wellness.

As part of the dedication ceremony, Children's Colorado Ambassador Bexley Schumaker, age 5, threw out the first pitch. Raymond said Bexley overcame a battle with leukemia and is expected to finish her treatments in November.

"It really characterizes the opportunity and the optimism that exists for kids that have sometimes devastating diagnoses," he said. "The treatment that's available to those kids that to allow them to show no evidence of disease, and to live a normal life after they deal with their leukemia."

El Pomar Youth Sports Park is operated by Colorado Springs Youth Sports, a local charity dedicated to community and youth development through sports.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.