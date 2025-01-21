Youth panel hosts nephew of MLK Jr. to discuss legacy and impact of modern civil rights movement

COLORADO SPRINGS — A panel of students from school districts across Colorado Springs participated in a discussion Monday afternoon to learn more about Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through one of his own family members.

Isaac Newton Farris Jr., the nephew of MLK Jr., attended the panel discussion at The Colorado Springs School and answered questions from students and the audience. The event was held by the Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Preservation Society and the Pikes Peak Diversity Council. The discussion was part of a series of celebrations happening in Colorado Springs to honor the life and legacy of MLK Jr.

Sincere Stokes, a sophomore at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy, was one of five students on the panel. He said he believes it's important younger generations know about the history of the civil rights movement.

“To remind us of how far we’ve come from those times and how we’ve been able to overcome issues without having to use a violent approach," said Stokes.

Quinton Baker, a senior at Liberty High School and youth panelist, said he feels blessed to look back and learn about the obstacles MLK Jr. overcame to stand up for the rights of African Americans.

“Really it’s just a really cool thing to look back on what happened back then and how things have changed now," he said.

Nicholas Crutcher, with the MLK Legacy Preservation Society, said events like these help students learn about history without having to open a textbook.

“You learn a lot in school, but it’s different when you’re able to touch history and you’re able to question history to get those answers. Totally different than any textbook," said Crutcher. “We have this peaceful feeling, but let’s not just take it just today let’s utilize this 365 days out of the year."

