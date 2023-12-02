Your Idea Your Neighborhood application opens in Pueblo Friday, accepting applications through January

PUEBLO, Colo. — How would you spend one million dollars?

That is the question the City of Pueblo wants answers to. On Friday, the application for the Your Idea Your Neighborhood grant opened. The city will be accepting applications through January 31st.

The goal of the project is to create more participation for people to create change in the city or their neighborhoods. Upon selection of a final project, $1 million for capital improvement projects will be dedicated to the project.

“We are excited to announce the opening of the applications for our residents to begin submitting projects and ideas of how to improve Pueblo,” said Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar. “A bench, a light pole or some other kind of amenity that is needed in Pueblo is important to us, and we know our residents will come up with creative and necessary ideas to elevate our neighborhoods.”

You can submit your ideas for a project here, or make your way down to pick up a paper application from the Mayor's Office located at City Hall.

The city is recommending you reach out to youridea@pueblo.us to ask questions, get more information, and context to better fill out a more complete application. The city is looking to consider full project applications that also include verified cost estimates, sustainability options, and other details needed to support the idea.

HOW WILL PROJECTS BE SELECTED?

The City of Pueblo says that all projects submitted will be selected by a nine-person review committee. That committee will be made up of two people from each district and on "at-large" member.

The committee will evaluate projects on complexity, community benefit, equity, due diligence with city departments, cost, and evidence of sustainability. The committee will select the projects between the months of February and March. Project applicants selected for the funding will be notified by the end of March 2024 with projects beginning by April of 2024 with anticipated completion no later than December 2025 depending on the project.

Click here to learn more about the Your Idea Your Neighborhood program.

