Your guide to trunk-or-treating in Southern Colorado this October

COLORADO SPRINGS — Halloween weekend is on its way, and there are lots of ways you can celebrate the holiday with your family. One event that has gained popularity over the years is trunk-or-treating and can be a safer alternative to trick-or-treating for children.
Trunk-or-treating allows families to have the same experience as traditional trick-or-treating with everything in one area. Many churches and businesses host the event free to the community, lining cars up with open trunks in parking lots.
WATCH: TRUNK-OR-TREAT EVENTS PROVIDE MORE SAFETY
Here at News5, we have compiled a list of trunk-or-treating events taking place across Southern Colorado. Don't see your event on our list, email us the details to digital@koaa.com.
COLORADO SPRINGS
COS Makers Market Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 7, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
3720 Constitution Ave, Colorado Springs
Free
Trunk or Treat Benefiting the Special Needs Community
Check out this Trunk or Treat to benefit the Skills Academy and Special Olympics.
Saturday, October 14, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
1575 Garden of the Gods Road
Free but you are asked to RSVP
Sensory Friendly Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
PlayDate Behavioral Interventions, 6050 Erin Park Dr, Colorado Springs
Texas Roadhouse Trunk or Treat
Monday, October 16, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
3120 N. Powers Boulevard, Colorado Springs
Free
Harvest Festival 2023 Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 21, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
6140 Tutt Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO, USA
Free but you are asked to RSVP
Legends All Ages Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 21, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Legends Rock Bar, 2790 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs
Free
Mountain Springs Church Trunk or Treat
Friday, October 27, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Mountain Springs Church, 7345 Adventure Way, Colorado Springs
Free
First Presbyterian Church Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Parking Lot of the Weber Street Center
Free
Trunk or Treat the Potter's House Church
Saturday, October 28 time TBD
833 S Circle Drive Colorado Springs
Free
Southeast Fall Festival Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 28, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Panorama Park
Free
Largest Trunk or Treat in South Colorado Springs
Saturday, October 28, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Victory World Outreach, 3150 S Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs
Free
Falcon Boo Fest
Saturday, October 21, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Falcon High School Parking Lot, 10255 Lambert Rd, Peyton
Free
PUEBLO
New 2 Me Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 21, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
New 2 Me Sales, 1416 E 4th St, Pueblo
Free
Alpine Ford Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 28, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Alpine Ford, 2828 Highway 50 West, Pueblo
Free
Victory Outreach Harvest Fest 2023
Saturday, October 28, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
900 E Routt Ave, Pueblo
Free
Pueblo West Trunk or Treat
Tuesday, October 31, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
154 S McCulloch Blvd W, Pueblo
Free
Colorado Tire Trunk or Treat
Tuesday, October 31, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Colorado Tire Auto Care Center, 880 Eagleridge Blvd, Pueblo
Free
Pueblo Police Department Trunk or Treat
Tuesday, October 31, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Pueblo Police Department, 200 S Main St
Free
Harley Davidson Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 28, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Outpost Harley-Davidson, 5001 N Elizabeth St
Free
The Kings Trunk, Trunk or Treat
Tuesday, October 31, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
2601 N Elizabeth St, Pueblo
Free
Fountain Trunk or Treat
Friday, October 27, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
116 S. Main Street Fountain, CO 80817
Free
Trick or Treat in Memorial Park
Friday, October 27, 3:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Memorial Park (200 N Park St)
Free
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.