Your guide to trunk-or-treating in Southern Colorado this October

COLORADO SPRINGS — Halloween weekend is on its way, and there are lots of ways you can celebrate the holiday with your family. One event that has gained popularity over the years is trunk-or-treating and can be a safer alternative to trick-or-treating for children.

Trunk-or-treating allows families to have the same experience as traditional trick-or-treating with everything in one area. Many churches and businesses host the event free to the community, lining cars up with open trunks in parking lots.

Looking ahead at Trunk or Treating

COLORADO SPRINGS

COS Makers Market Trunk or Treat

Saturday, October 7, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

3720 Constitution Ave, Colorado Springs

Free

Trunk or Treat Benefiting the Special Needs Community

Check out this Trunk or Treat to benefit the Skills Academy and Special Olympics.

Saturday, October 14, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

1575 Garden of the Gods Road

Free but you are asked to RSVP

Sensory Friendly Trunk or Treat

Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

PlayDate Behavioral Interventions, 6050 Erin Park Dr, Colorado Springs

Texas Roadhouse Trunk or Treat

Monday, October 16, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

3120 N. Powers Boulevard, Colorado Springs

Free

Harvest Festival 2023 Trunk or Treat

Saturday, October 21, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

6140 Tutt Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO, USA

Free but you are asked to RSVP

Legends All Ages Trunk or Treat

Saturday, October 21, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Legends Rock Bar, 2790 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs

Free

Mountain Springs Church Trunk or Treat

Friday, October 27, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Mountain Springs Church, 7345 Adventure Way, Colorado Springs

Free

First Presbyterian Church Trunk or Treat

Saturday, October 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Parking Lot of the Weber Street Center

Free

Trunk or Treat the Potter's House Church

Saturday, October 28 time TBD

833 S Circle Drive Colorado Springs

Free

Southeast Fall Festival Trunk or Treat

Saturday, October 28, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Panorama Park

Free

Largest Trunk or Treat in South Colorado Springs

Saturday, October 28, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Victory World Outreach, 3150 S Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs

Free

Falcon Boo Fest

Saturday, October 21, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Falcon High School Parking Lot, 10255 Lambert Rd, Peyton

Free

PUEBLO

New 2 Me Trunk or Treat

Saturday, October 21, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

New 2 Me Sales, 1416 E 4th St, Pueblo

Free

Alpine Ford Trunk or Treat

Saturday, October 28, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Alpine Ford, 2828 Highway 50 West, Pueblo

Free

Victory Outreach Harvest Fest 2023

Saturday, October 28, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

900 E Routt Ave, Pueblo

Free

Pueblo West Trunk or Treat

Tuesday, October 31, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

154 S McCulloch Blvd W, Pueblo

Free

Colorado Tire Trunk or Treat

Tuesday, October 31, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Colorado Tire Auto Care Center, 880 Eagleridge Blvd, Pueblo

Free

Pueblo Police Department Trunk or Treat

Tuesday, October 31, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Pueblo Police Department, 200 S Main St

Free

Harley Davidson Trunk or Treat

Saturday, October 28, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Outpost Harley-Davidson, 5001 N Elizabeth St

Free

The Kings Trunk, Trunk or Treat

Tuesday, October 31, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

2601 N Elizabeth St, Pueblo

Free

Fountain Trunk or Treat

Friday, October 27, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

116 S. Main Street Fountain, CO 80817

Free

Trick or Treat in Memorial Park

Friday, October 27, 3:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Memorial Park (200 N Park St)

Free

