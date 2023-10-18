Watch Now
Your guide to trunk-or-treating in Southern Colorado this October

Posted at 1:34 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 15:34:40-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Halloween weekend is on its way, and there are lots of ways you can celebrate the holiday with your family. One event that has gained popularity over the years is trunk-or-treating and can be a safer alternative to trick-or-treating for children.

Trunk-or-treating allows families to have the same experience as traditional trick-or-treating with everything in one area. Many churches and businesses host the event free to the community, lining cars up with open trunks in parking lots.

Looking ahead at Trunk or Treating

Here at News5, we have compiled a list of trunk-or-treating events taking place across Southern Colorado. Don't see your event on our list, email us the details to digital@koaa.com.

COLORADO SPRINGS

COS Makers Market Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 7, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
3720 Constitution Ave, Colorado Springs
Free

Trunk or Treat Benefiting the Special Needs Community
Check out this Trunk or Treat to benefit the Skills Academy and Special Olympics.
Saturday, October 14, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
1575 Garden of the Gods Road
Free but you are asked to RSVP

Sensory Friendly Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
PlayDate Behavioral Interventions, 6050 Erin Park Dr, Colorado Springs

Texas Roadhouse Trunk or Treat
Monday, October 16, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
3120 N. Powers Boulevard, Colorado Springs
Free

Harvest Festival 2023 Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 21, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
6140 Tutt Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO, USA
Free but you are asked to RSVP

Legends All Ages Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 21, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Legends Rock Bar, 2790 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs
Free

Mountain Springs Church Trunk or Treat
Friday, October 27, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Mountain Springs Church, 7345 Adventure Way, Colorado Springs
Free

First Presbyterian Church Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Parking Lot of the Weber Street Center
Free

Trunk or Treat the Potter's House Church
Saturday, October 28 time TBD
833 S Circle Drive Colorado Springs
Free

Southeast Fall Festival Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 28, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Panorama Park
Free

Largest Trunk or Treat in South Colorado Springs
Saturday, October 28, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Victory World Outreach, 3150 S Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs
Free

Falcon Boo Fest
Saturday, October 21, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Falcon High School Parking Lot, 10255 Lambert Rd, Peyton
Free

PUEBLO

New 2 Me Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 21, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
New 2 Me Sales, 1416 E 4th St, Pueblo
Free

Alpine Ford Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 28, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Alpine Ford, 2828 Highway 50 West, Pueblo
Free

Victory Outreach Harvest Fest 2023
Saturday, October 28, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
900 E Routt Ave, Pueblo
Free

Pueblo West Trunk or Treat

Tuesday, October 31, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
154 S McCulloch Blvd W, Pueblo
Free

Colorado Tire Trunk or Treat
Tuesday, October 31, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Colorado Tire Auto Care Center, 880 Eagleridge Blvd, Pueblo
Free

Pueblo Police Department Trunk or Treat
Tuesday, October 31, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Pueblo Police Department, 200 S Main St
Free

Harley Davidson Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 28, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Outpost Harley-Davidson, 5001 N Elizabeth St
Free

The Kings Trunk, Trunk or Treat
Tuesday, October 31, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
2601 N Elizabeth St, Pueblo
Free

Fountain Trunk or Treat
Friday, October 27, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
116 S. Main Street Fountain, CO 80817
Free

Trick or Treat in Memorial Park
Friday, October 27, 3:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Memorial Park (200 N Park St)
Free

