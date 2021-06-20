Young sisters raise money to help build houses for the homeless

COLORADO SPRINGS — Every year, dozens of houses in the Old North End area participate in an annual Neighborhood Yard Day Sale.

"It's really an 'old home week' where you get to see so many of your neighbors and where they have moved away or their children come back," said Shelley Jensen, founder of We Fortify.

Lemonade stands were posted every couple of blocks, however one stand stood out.

Emily (10-years-old) and Tulah Cooper (8-years-old), were focused on raising as much money as they could, for something much bigger.

A local nonprofit.

"When I see homeless people I get really sad because they are homeless and don't have much," said Emily Cooper.

The sisters' proceeds were donated to We Fortify, a nonprofit that is building a tiny home community geared towards young adults who are homeless, or on the verge of losing their home.

"The homeless people in our community need a home," said Cooper.

Founder of We Fortify, Shelley Jensen, says the two are the youngest donors she's had!

"I just got goosebumps. Not only because it was very generous, but how often do you have young children who are so able already to look outside of their world? At that age that is just phenomenal," said Jensen.

Jensen says it is her hope to have the first five homes in the ground by September 1st.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter