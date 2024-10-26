Young people who spent time in the foster care system honored for advocacy work

COLORADO SPRINGS — A group of young people who spent time in the foster care system were honored Friday for their advocacy work.

Several state organizations including the Colorado Department of Human Services and the Office of the Child Representative put on the event at the Pioneers Museum.

The young men and women who were recognized have become active in promoting and advocating for children, and raising awareness to Colorado's bill of rights for foster youth.

News5 spoke with Bradeen Babock, a foster care advocate, who says the biggest challenging is helping children in the system when they return to their biological family.

"You see people who don't have the resources to advocate for themselves, they need help, and they need people to help, and that's what I'm doing, and that's because the fulfillment that... brings, that's what keeps driving me," said Babock.

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade was on hand to congratulate those recognized Friday afternoon.

