Young Marines need more members, funds to continue pipeline to military

COLORADO SPRINGS — The number of people joining the Army, Navy, and Air Force is on the decline, according to the US Department of Defense.

"In the past, we've had several Young Marines join the Marines and the Navy and just go really far with it," said a parent supporter.

The Pikes Peak Young Marines is a non-profit that allows for an easier transition into the military after high school. Young Marines could join with a higher rank than most.

But the group may not be around much longer.

Jonathon Carpe joined the Pikes Peak Young Marines five years ago. "Covid hit and everything just went downwards. I'm one of the only few that have been with the unit this long."

His mom, Nicole Carpe, is a parent supporter of the group. She says they may only have a few more months because of low membership and funding. "I honestly wouldn't be surprised if we were digging into some of our staff member's pockets already."

But without more volunteers, funding and children to join, about 20 Young Marines could lose the rankings they've worked so hard for.

"My main goal is to become an officer in the Air Force and fly bombers so I want to go to the Air Force Academy, which is a big goal but hopefully I'm able to make it," said a high school freshman Tristan Conant.

His younger sister, Isabelle Conant, followed in his footsteps and fears losing this group too. "I would honestly be upset because this unit is like a family to me."

The group also promotes the mental, moral and physical development from 8 to 18 years old.

"With all the classes we teach, going against drugs, why veterans' appreciation is important and our history, it will all go away if this unit disappears," said Tristan.

If you're interested in joining or helping this group stay afloat, click here.

