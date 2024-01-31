Young AmeriTowne hosts financial literacy event for youth in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Young AmeriTowne held a financial literacy ceremony with Minnequa Elementary School, where students participated in running their own town, government, and businesses.

The town opening included an induction of the new Student Mayor, an introduction of the town businesses, and an InBank congratulations.

The entire induction was covered by the student-run radio station.

Young AmeriTowne On the Road is a program that seeks to bring financial education to 4th and 5th-grade students.

The program allows the students to run a real town that consists of 9 shops, a town hall, and a medical center.

The stores include a Newspaper, TV Station, Radio Station, Sign and Print Shop, Containers Shop, Bank, and a Snack Shop.

The students are then able to work as both employees and as customers, as they mingle with each other, all while developing adept financial skills and understanding.

The program is a 6-8 week curriculum before the debut of the ceremony. This helps the students to be prepared when the big day arrives.

Each student is given their own workbook, debit card, and checkbook.

The program’s ambition is to help develop the financial literacy of young people, by offering hands-on experiences that are both stimulating and informative

Since 1987, more than eight hundred thousand youth have participated in the program.

Rye Elementary will begin its own financial journey on Thursday.

The opening ceremony began at 9:35 a.m. located in the Fortino Ballroom at Pueblo Community College.

