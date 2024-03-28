Young adult job fair happening today in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is hosting a Young Adult Job Fair todayfrom 11 am to 3 pm at the El Paso County Human Service Center. There will be 25 employers looking to hire young adults ages 16-24.

"We try to have a broad range of jobs, all the way from entry-level hospitality to apprenticeships, and I think that's really our big focus right now. How can you look into a different career pathway? And all of these employers will have open positions", said the Business Relations Manager with the PPWC Erica Romero.

The PPWC is encouraging those interested to come with a resume, be

ready for on-the-spot interviews, and to sign up online before attending.

