'You Don't Stand Alone Sculpture' unveiled Saturday in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A moving ceremony was held Saturday to honor the life of Erric "Mikey" Lopez, a Pueblo Central High School senior who died by suicide last January.

The sculpture was unveiled at the El Pueblo Museum, and it will be transported to the Charles Lee Bridge once the temperature warms up.

The sculpture is a student led project, and stands as a symbol for suicide prevention in the community.

Lopez was the captain of Pueblo Central's football team, a school spirit leader, and a volunteer for the history museum. His parents told News5 that they want people who are struggling with their mental health to find hope in the statue.

"It's a beacon of hope, a beacon of love." said Tee Lopez, Mikey Lopez's mother. "It's a beacon for people to know that you are not alone in any of your strifes or worries. There's always somebody there for you, and we want everybody to know that they matter."

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, help is always available. You can call 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. It's free and available 24-7.

