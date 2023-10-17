You can now take a tour of the old Stapleton International Airport control tower

DENVER — Denver’s iconic former Stapleton Airport control tower at Central Park will soon open for tours to the public.

Towering 164 feet above the city, the control tower once served as Denver’s main airport control tower before closing down in 1995 when Denver International Airport began operations.

As the former Stapleton Airport site transformed into the current Central Park development, the control tower sat vacant until 2017 when base of the building was transformed into a restaurant.

In August 2022, FlyteCo Tower, a brew pub, restaurant and entertainment venue took over the space.

Stapleton International Airport air traffic control tower tours kick off Wednesday, November 14 and continue each Wednesday for the foreseeable future, a representative told Denver7.Registration is required and each ticket costs $10. Tickets to the first tour on November 14 appeared to have been snagged up fairly quickly, but you can check eventbrite.com for additional dates.

Organizers said the tower does not have elevator accommodations and the tour will require guests to climb 11 stories of stairs.

“Once you reach the pinnacle of the tower, you'll be treated to unparalleled 360-degree views of the airport grounds, the surrounding cityscape, and the majestic Rocky Mountains in the distance. This vantage point offers fantastic photo opportunities for aviation enthusiasts and nature lovers alike,” the website said.

The last jet landed on February 27, 1995 signaling the end of an era for Stapleton International Airport and the Denver metro area. In 1998, the city of Denver chose a master developer to re-imagine the old airport property.