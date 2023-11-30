YMCA to host its first-ever Winter Book Bash this Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — This Friday is the first-ever Winter Book Bash in Southern Colorado.

It's going to be at the YMCA at First & Main, which is near Powers Boulevard and Carefree Circle on the east side of Colorado Springs.

People in attendance will be able to participate in the following activities:



browse books

read

speak with local Colorado authors

Attendees can pick up a few extra copies of something for their bookshelf if they are interested.

Cheyenne Hernandez, the Book Bash Organizer, is one of those authors.

"If you're a reader you know how difficult it is to find real-life readers who are as invested with characters and world-building as you are hopefully the readers coming here will be able to meet other readers like that and build that community as well," said Hernandez.

Ryan Parsons, the Executive Director of the YMCA at First & Main says that Hernandez asked about holding the event at the location.

“The Y is a community-based organization, so when Cheyenne asked about holding her event here, it made sense," said Parsons. Bringing people together, learning more about each other, and exploring new books for all ages is an event we are happy to host.”

The bash will take place from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Friday, and this event is free to the public. Click here for more information.

____

