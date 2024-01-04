YMCA of Pueblo receives accreditation for helping to prevent sexual abuse

PUEBLO, Colo. — The YMCA of Pueblo has received a special recognition for helping to prevent sexual abuse. This week, they received a "Praesidium Accreditation" after a 7-month long process.

Praesidium is an organization that works with both adolescents and adults who are vulnerable.

The accreditation gives the Pueblo YMCA resources to both strengthen prevention efforts and consult with Praesidium experts.

The Pueblo Y is among 30 YMCA's nationwide to obtain this accreditation, and it is the first in Colorado.

"As other facilities in Pueblo move to try to receive this accreditation, we want to be here for them throughout that process to make sure we can be that leader for the community when it comes to child abuse prevention," said Brandon Samora with the YMCA of Pueblo.

The accreditation process includes both the examination of policies, as well as on-site inspection.

To learn more about the organization, visit Praesidium's Website.

