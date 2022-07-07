COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A yearling black bear was spotted rummaging through a trashcan near Palmer Park, July 5.

CPW Officers responded to the sighting by tracking down and tranquilizing the bear so they could relocate it to a location far from the city, in its natural habitat.

CPW advises to secure trash, remove bird feeders at night, closing garage doors and cleaning off grill grate residue as a few measures to minimize bears attraction to homes.

Why does @COParksWildlife urge folks to be 'Bear Aware'? Because bears show up in unlikely places, like this yearling Tuesday near Palmer Park deep in #ColoradoSprings and far from normal bear habitat west of I-25. #Wildlife Officer Aaron Berscheid took this video. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/MoR98RLaoN — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 5, 2022

_____

