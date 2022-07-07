Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Year-old black bear found rummaging through trashcans near Palmer Park

Black bear yearling
Bekah Ryan
Black bear yearling
Posted at 3:11 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 17:11:01-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A yearling black bear was spotted rummaging through a trashcan near Palmer Park, July 5.

CPW Officers responded to the sighting by tracking down and tranquilizing the bear so they could relocate it to a location far from the city, in its natural habitat.

CPW advises to secure trash, remove bird feeders at night, closing garage doors and cleaning off grill grate residue as a few measures to minimize bears attraction to homes.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation