Year-long water main replacement project to begin Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A year-long water main replacement project is set to begin on Monday.

The project will take place along Galley Road and will see more than 4,400 feet of water main installed, and add new lining to more than a mile of existing water main.

The additions and repairs will enhance water quality and service reliability in the area.

Colorado Springs Utilities(CSU) asks people to plan ahead if they normally travel on this route. Access will be available, but crews will be present on the road.

Project schedule:

Phase 1, Moffat Circle to Wooten Road | July 8, 2024 – mid-September 2024

Phase 2, Wooten Road to Babcock Road | September 2024 – February 2025

Phase 3, Sand Creek to Space Center Drive | February 2025 – March 2025

Phase 4, across Powers Boulevard | March 2025 to August 2025

Work hours on the project will typically be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For any customers in the area who have questions, you can reach out to engage@csu.org or call 719-668-7765.

For information and updates about the project, you can visit the CSU website.

