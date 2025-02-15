Wyoming trooper called to crash involving his wife and 2 small kids

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOAA) — The Wyoming Highway Patrol Association is asking for support after a trooper responded to a crash involving his family.

The association is reporting the crash happened on Wednesday but didn't provide the exact area. Wyoming State Trooper Parker Smith was called to the crash involving "severe injury" to a small child.

"What makes this crash even more tragic is that when he arrived on scene, he discovered the vehicle was his family’s minivan, carrying his wife and two children," the Wyoming Highway Patrol Association posted to social media.

Smith's four-year-old son and wife were not seriously injured, but his two-year-old son Christian had to be taken by helicopter to a hospital in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

"Little Christian has a collapsed lung, fractured ribs, jaw, and skull, as well as a multitude of other serious injuries," the association added in their social media post. "He is currently on a ventilator. The care he requires is intensive and ongoing. This situation will put considerable strain on the Smith family over the coming days and weeks. They will need to navigate one parent trying to care for PJ at home, while the other parent is with Christian."

The association shared a donation link to help with hotel stays, meals and fuel expenses. Click here to give.





