WWII POWs' family visits US Air Force Academy to speak with cadets

COLORADO SPRINGS — The family of a World War II veteran who will be featured in an upcoming Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg production Masters of the Air recently visited the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

Frank Murphy wrote the book 'Luck of the Draw' about his experiences as a B-17 Bomber Navigator. His daughter and granddaughter spoke to USAFA cadets about his story of serving with the US Army Air Force (and US Air Force), as well as his time as a prisoner of war in Poland.

Frank Murphy and his surviving crew had to bail out of their plane on their 21st mission and were held prisoner by the Germans for several months.

Murphy's daughter and granddaughter helped re-publish his book about his experiences during the war. During their visit to USAFA, they provided autographed copies of his book to the cadets.

Murphy's granddaughter Chole Melas said it feels surreal to visit with the cadets. "It's a place that my grandfather revered. It's hallowed ground. It just embodies what it means to be a true patriot. I just love that we were able to give books away to cadets today because I hope it inspires them."

Proceeds from the book are going to the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force in Georgia, dedicated to Murphy's wartime unit, the 100th Bomb Group.

