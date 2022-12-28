Wrestling makes its in-person return in Colorado

BROOMFIELD, CO — The world of live wrestling is returning to Colorado as the All Elite Wrestling tour will be returning for its first live show on Wednesday.

The All Elite Wrestling tour will be hosting the Dynamite and Rampage show Wednesday, December 28th at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased here.

This will mark the first show for All Elite Wrestling in Colorado with a live audience after the pandemic ended live shows for the organization.

News5's Patrick Nelson had the chance to sit down and interview with AEW start Wardlow to hear what this first live show means to him and the rest of the stars.

"Denver was the last place and now we are back. It makes it that much more special to be at this specific show in Denver," says Wardlow.

Wardlow says that while fans may be skeptical about wrestling shows and events on television, seeing the real thing in person is a completely different experience.

Wardlow is set to face off against Samoa Joe in the upcoming event.

The Broomfield show is set to begin at 5 p.m. Mountain Time or can be viewed on TNT.

