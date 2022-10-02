Wrecks close Academy Blvd near Maizeland

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A serious crash blocked traffic for hours Saturday evening on Academy Boulevard. It happened at around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection with Maizeland Road.

Witnesses who wished to remain anonymous told News 5 they saw the driver of one of the vehicles rear-end a car that had just been involved in an earlier wreck.

There's no word yet on reports of injuries or how many vehicles were involved. All northbound lanes of Academy Boulevard remain closed.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 5 for updates.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.