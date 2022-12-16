Wreaths Across America Day to honor fallen heroes in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — One nonprofit is working hard to honor our veterans who have fallen this holiday season.

Remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach future generations the value of freedom is the message National Wreaths Across America Day spreads. It’s a day that allows volunteers to lay wreaths on thousands of graves throughout the country.

Wreaths Across America Day will take place on Dec. 17th at 10 a.m. at Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries, two of the oldest cemeteries in Colorado Springs.

They will also be at Pikes Peak National Cemetery at 9 a.m. There is also a full map of all Wreath Across America locations around the U.S. and locally.

The organization says that 3,300 wreaths have already been sponsored but the organization is always looking for more.

Wreaths are still available for purchase for $15 dollars here and of that purchase, $5 will be maintained by the Evergreen Heritage to support year-round care and restoration of cemeteries.

