Wreaths Across America Day to honor fallen heroes

COLORADO SPRINGS — One nonprofit is working hard to honor our veterans who have fallen this holiday season.

Remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach the future generations the value of freedom is the message National Wreaths Across America Day spreads. It’s a day that allows volunteers to lay wreaths on thousands of graves throughout the country.

And this day is recognized locally. Every year volunteers buy the wreaths that are placed on veterans' graves at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery. So far this year, 76 wreaths have been sponsored but Wreaths Across America still needs over 170 wreaths to meet this year’s goal. I spoke with one of the nonprofit’s local organizers who says this day is beyond meaningful.

“It’s very touching to see the families come out and lay the wreaths on their loved one’s head stone and they get very emotional and then you kind of tear up as well because you know, we are so very fortunate to have the freedoms that we have here in the United States,” said Jennifer Kendig.

This year, part of Wreaths Across America Day will take place on Dec. 17th at 9 a.m. at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.

The America Legion Auxiliary Dane R. Blacon unit 2008 will be helping the cemetery lay the wreaths.

They are still looking for volunteers to help lay wreaths on the graves of these fallen heroes. For more information visit, here.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.