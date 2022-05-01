Wounded Warrior Project holds longboard clinic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Volunteers with the Wounded Warrior Project in Colorado Springs got together with local vets on Saturday at the Vista Water Park in Banning Lewis Ranch for some long-boarding lessons. Skateboard manufacturers Sector 9 Long Boards, Backfire Electric Skateboards, and Arbor Skateboards either donated or sold skateboards to the group at a deep discount for the event.

Justin Martinez, an Outreach Specialist for the Wounded Warrior Project, said the goal of the event was to show injured vets that they can get back to doing something that they may not have thought possible.

"A lot of the veterans are coming back with injuries and this is assisting them with getting back on a board, getting their lives back together, and getting some excitement in their life," he said.

One of the goals of the Wounded Warrior Project is to connect veterans and their families with other veterans in the community to help regain a sense of camaraderie with their brothers and sisters in arms that may have been lost when they left the service.

