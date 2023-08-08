Watch Now
World War II veteran and wife celebrate 100th birthdays together

Koert and Connie Voorhees, who now live in Denver, originally met on their first day of college in 1941
Posted at 10:51 AM, Aug 08, 2023
DENVER — When these two lovebirds met, the movie "Casablanca" had not even come out yet.

Koert and Connie Voorhees, who now live in Denver, have been married for 79 years, and they just celebrated a big milestone together. Connie turned 100 years old back in April, and as of this past Saturday, Koert is also now a 100 years old.

Not to mention, Koert was a lieutenant commander in the US Navy during World War II. Honestly, how many 100-year-old World War II veteran couples are out there? Please reach out to me if there is another.

"Oh, it's unbelievable," Connie said, who along with Koert, was one of the original investors of the Keystone Ski Resort. "I can hardly believe [it]."

In the above story, you can hear their advice for a long, long, and long (and happy) marriage, as well as see which Hollywood actor sent them a handwritten congratulations.

For more information on Nothing But Love Notes, you can head here.

