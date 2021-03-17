Work underway to beautify Colorado smelter superfund site

PUEBLO — Groups in Pueblo are working to improve the area around the Colorado smelter superfund site.

The EPA has been cleaning up the area because high levels of arsenic and lead were found in the soil.

Now, the agency is giving the Pueblo Food Project and Steelworkers Center of the West $50,000.

The money will be used to build a demonstration garden at Steelworks and install garden beds at homes in the superfund area.

The hope is to have the program up and running by late April.

You can find more information on the Pueblo Food Project web page.