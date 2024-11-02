Work completed on new pedestrian underpass at Monument Valley Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) has completed work on a new pedestrian underpass in Monument Valley Park.

The underpass adds paved trails for the following on the Greenway Trail:



cyclists

runners

walkers

The project came about as part of mitigation work done by CSU along Monument Creek to stop erosion that was threatening water lines that run along the creek.

People who use the trail frequently for outdoor recreation say that work done along the creek will benefit everyone.

"This central area here just sees over 1,000 trail users a day in the summer time, and it's just awesome to see the improvements they've been doing," said Allen Beauchamp, Community Engagement Coordinator with the Trails and Open Space Coalition.

CSU also installed new retention walls and worked to improve the creek bed in order to prevent further erosion along Monument Creek.

