Westbound Woodmen Rd closed west of Falcon due to gas leak repairs

Posted at 12:21 PM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 14:25:10-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews from Colorado Springs Utilities are on the site of a gas leak on Woodmen Rd east of Falcon this afternoon. Be aware the westbound lanes will be closed due to heavy equipment needed to work on the repair.

Details on what caused the leak are not available. There are no evacuations or shelter-in-place orders in effect for the area.

The closure impacts Woodmen Rd from the intersection of Mohawk Rd to the west and Golden Sage Rd to the east.

