Woodland Parks hosts the Salute to American Veterans Rally and Festival for the first year ever

WOODLAND PARK — The second day of the 29th annual Salute to American Veterans Rally and Festival took place at Memorial Park on Saturday.

Prior to this year, the event took place in Cripple Creek.

The day's events kicked off with Colorado's largest procession of motorcycles.

More than 1,500 motorcyclists rode from Woodland Park to Cripple Creek and back on the newly dedicated POW/MIA Memorial Highway.

Back at Memorial Park, thousands gathered to honor all past and present veterans.

"If we don't honor our vets, than what are we doing as Americans? As Americans, our vets have fought for our freedoms, they continue to fight for our freedoms, they sacrifice more than anyone in our country," said Pam Wear, founder of Salute to American Veterans Rally and Festival.

It was a day to come together, for veterans like Mark Smith who spent 20 years in the Army.

"This means a lot to me. I get to hangout with people that I know and haven't seen in years. It's nice to get back and see some familiar faces," said Mark Smith, Director of Transition and Employment at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.

Vendors, clubs, veteran services, and much more were also available at the park.

Next year's location is still undetermined.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter