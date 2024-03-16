Woodland Park St. Patrick's Day parade postponed to March 23

WOODLAND PARK — Saturday's 5th Annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Woodland Park scheduled for noon is postponed until next week due to lingering effects of the massive winter storm that hit much of Colorado this week.

"We didn’t want to add one more thing onto the already overtaxed plates of the city crews after this massive storm," said Mickie Richardson, owner and operator of Mountain Eire Irish Dance School, organizers of the WP Saint Patrick's Day Parade.

Woodland Park saw three feet of snow at its lower elevations and even higher totals in the surrounding areas following the recent storm.

"We still have MANY people in the city and county who are snowed in and wouldn’t be able to get out to participate or attend,” Richardson added in a text message.

The parade is now scheduled for Saturday, March 23 with the same route.

According to the website, the parade will start on Henrietta Ave at Memorial Park, turn right at Fairview St., left on Midland Ave., and right onto Baldwin, finishing at the intersection of Baldwin and Pikes Peak Ave. in front of Gateway Elementary.

