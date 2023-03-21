Woodland Park School District expands bus services to Merit Academy students

WOODLAND PARK, CO — Woodland Park School District announced Tuesday that it will be expanding its bus services to students at Merit Academy.

WPSD and Durham Bus Services will be expanding services to cover all students in the Woodland Park School District for the 2023-2024 school year.

The district says that these changes will not add any additional costs to the district as a whole.

Families looking to enroll or receive important updates are encouraged to monitor emails and check the district's website for updates regarding how to register and an updated 2023-2024 bus schedule.

