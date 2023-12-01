Woodland Park School Board sees change as elected members are sworn in

WOODLAND PARK — Earlier this month, it seemed the Woodland Park School Board election could have one of two outcomes: either all three incumbents would be reelected or the three newcomers running for the seats would take over.

Instead, Teller County voters reelected two incumbents, Mick Bates and Cassie Kimbrell, and one new member, Keegan Barkley.

The change comes after a group of more than 80 Woodland Park School District teachers and staff called on the community to vote for new board members during November's election. The group said they felt the school board was making big decisions behind closed doors, including the adoption of conservative social studies standards earlier this year and cuts to mental health funding.

The three members were sworn in during a ceremony at the District Administration Building Thursday afternoon. Barkley said her goal as a new member is to promote more board transparency.

"My biggest hope is to be able to make sure that the conversations are happening out in the open now. A lot of the feedback we were getting as I was campaigning was that so much of the decision-making was happening behind closed doors," she said.

Barkley said she remains concerned about the newly adopted standards, called the American Birthright Standards. The group Civics Alliance created them and said they work against critical race theory. Barkley said, however, she understands her view is in the minority as she joins the board.

“I think a lot of us have similar goals in wanting what's best for the students and the community and we just have different ideas on what that looks like.," she said. "We need to make sure that the curriculum we’re setting is meeting standards and so that is definitely a discussion I plan to continue while on the board.”

Kimbrell and Bates both support the standards and said they accurately portray American history.

“We’re just bringing in more of like the American history and what was really taught you know when we were in school," said Kimbrell.

“We’re going to look at the true history of this country," said Bates. "One simple example is, yes, we had slavery, but we were the first to get rid of it. It’s a long story but it’s a good story. It’s a positive story because we ended slavery and I want our children to get the real history and education about America, this great country.”

The group of staff that protested some of the board's decisions said they were also concerned that the board decided not to reapply for more than $1 million in mental health funding, cutting the number of mental health counselors in the district.

Bates said the district has about one counselor for every 250 to 300 students. He said the counselors serve the children's needs both "academically and mentally." Kimbrell said she stands by the decision to cut the funding.

“Every school has a counselor and so we’re always helping children and we have interventionists for that reason. But, yeah, if you need mental health services for your child you want to make sure parents are informed first," she said.

The displeased group of Woodland Park staff said around 40% of teachers and staff did not return to the district this year, mostly because they disagreed with the direction the district was heading. Bates said that percentage is not accurate and the number is closer to 32%. He said the district has done a great job replacing staff but could not give an estimate of how many positions they have filled.

On Thursday, Kimbrell said the board works to be transparent with teachers and parents through Colorado Open Records Act (CORA) requests. The district's former records custodian, Logan Ruths, said he was terminated in March after the district said his position was no longer needed. Ruths said he had brought up concerns to the district about its decisions to withhold material he thought should be disclosed under CORA.

The three board members will each serve a four-year term. The next regular board meeting is on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 6:00 p.m. at the District Office located at 155 Panther Way.

