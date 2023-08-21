Woodland Park Police investigating damaged headstones at Woodland Park Cemetery

WOODLAND PARK, CO — The Woodland Park Police Department is actively investigating and seeking information about vandalism at the Woodland Park Cemetery. The cemetery is located at 650 Short Ave. just east of the Highway 24 and S. Baldwin St. intersection.

According to the department, they responded to the cemetery in the afternoon on August 17th after reports of criminal mischief around certain headstones. WPPD says the incident appears to involve a vehicle due to the nature of the damage, but the department is still unclear exactly how the headstones were damaged.

Police say the act of vandalism could have been carried out between August 1st and August 17th.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

