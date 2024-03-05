Woodland Park merging elementary schools, some parents and teachers say without warning

WOODLAND PARK — 150+ Gateway Elementary students and staff in Woodland Park are moving to other schools next year.

Some parents and teachers said they feel like the rug has been pulled out from underneath them without warning.

The Woodland Park School District (WPSD) is combining three elementary schools into two.

It was announced to families on Friday.

"It was devastating to see the tears in their eyes," said one Gateway mom. Dana Kramer stood with others who held signs supporting teachers on Monday morning.

WPSD officials said this is because of staffing and enrollment numbers at Gateway.

Next school year, Gateway families can go to either Columbine, Summit, or the charter school, Merit Academy.

Kramer has five kids in the district, four at Gateway. She said she is considering moving her kids elsewhere.

"I've applied to other districts so it will come down to if they're accepted, a lot of people have also applied to those districts so there might not be room," said Kramer.

WPSD officials said they estimate there will be no more than 25 students per classroom after the merger.

"I think they're banking on people leaving so that this works and flooding into other districts," said Kramer.

Columbine teacher, Michelle Studwell, said classrooms average 25 students already.

"Probably nearing a breaking point for a lot of us that are struggling already, I just don't think it's good for kids to be jammed in like sardines," said Studwell.

Studwell said there's also worry among teachers about they they will still have jobs.

"I can't imagine they can keep everyone, I think a lot of people have already planned to leave but I don't think there'll be jobs for everybody who would like one," said Studwell.

When I asked the district about this, officials told me they just started staffing plans and would inform employees as soon as possible.

WPSD says all Gateway students will have a classroom seat available within the district next fall.

