Woodland Park man pleads guilty to felony charges for actions during January 6th insurrection

WASHINGTON, DC — On Monday, March 6th a Woodland Park man pleaded guilty to felony charges related to his involvement in the Capitol Breach on January 6th, 2021.

26-year-old Robert Gieswein of Woodland Park, Colorado pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers in the District of Columbia.

Gieswein, according to court documents, was one of the many capitol rioters to breach the building during the January 6th insurrection. Gieswein was approached by a small group of Proud Boys members and given a piece of orange duct tape to place on his helmet, for the purpose of identifying him as “friendly.”

While approaching the Capitol building on the West Plaza, Gieswein was stopped by a man with a microphone asking him how he was. In response, Gieswein stated, among other things, that “this” was “crazy,” and that he “would die for this.” Asked what the solution was to “this right here,” Gieswein stated, to “execute these fascists.”

Court documents state that Gieswein marched with Proud Boys members and other capital rioters. At approximately 2:13 p.m. Gieswein was one of the first people to breach the capitol building with other rioters as he was seen coming through a window.

Gieswein proceeded to spray an aerosol substance at officers in the building arresting other rioters. One officer received a bodily injury from the spray and as officers attempted to arrest Gieswin in the building, a scuffle ensued.

Gieswein attempted to punch one of the officers arresting them and was able to break free of officers not being placed under arrest during the riot.

Court documents say that around 3:00 p.m. Gieswein and other rioters attempted to reach then-House Speaker Pelosi's Office, where a line of police officers pushed back the rioters into the Capitol Rotunda, where shortly after Gieswein exited the Capitol.

Each assault charge that Gieswein is facing carries a maximum sentence of eight years in prison, as well as potential financial penalties. District Court Judge Trevor N. McFadden scheduled a sentencing hearing for June 9, 2023.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, nearly 1,000 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 320 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

____

