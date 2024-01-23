Woodland Park building plan raises concerns among community

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — According to an email sent from the Woodland Park School District administrators to parents of the students, the district announced plans to relocate middle school students into another building with high school students.

Due to a shrinking enrollment size, the administrators want to better utilize the properties and “improve the efficiency of building usage.”

In the beginning of the next fall semester, seventh and eighth grade students will be moved about a mile away from their previous building, and into the district’s high school.

Merit Academy, the occupants of the emptying building, would then put up the building for lease for the entirety of the next academic year.

Last year, a similar procedure took place, with all sixth graders moving into the district's three elementary schools. That move was scrutinized by students who protested the idea in March of last year.

Social media users have voiced their concern with the integration of older students with younger students.

