Women's History Month: Pueblo's first female Mayor Heather Graham

PUEBLO, Colo. — March is Women's History Month and as we celebrate, we're taking a look at the first female mayor in the Steel City.

Heather Graham was elected as Pueblo's Mayor earlier this year.

WATCH: One-on-one with Heather Graham, the first female mayor of Pueblo

Graham comes from a business background, opening her first restaurant at the age of 25.

During her time, Graham noticed other businesses in Pueblo shutting down at an alarming rate. It was then that she decided to run for mayor.

Graham told News 5 that there is a female politician that inspires her.

"When I did my appreciating speech right here outside out here in front of City Hall, I read back history about women that stood out to me, and I was continuously quoting and reading Margaret Thatcher," said Graham. "I think that she is someone to look up to."

Graham says that as a woman, she can bring new ideas to the job. She sees her lack of a political background as a benefit that gives her a fresh perspective when considering policy.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.