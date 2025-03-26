Women's History Month: Pueblo Fire Chief Barb Huber making a difference

PUEBLO — News5 is celebrating Women's History Month by highlighting women in southern Colorado who are making a difference in their communities.

Pueblo Fire Chief Barb Huber is doing just that.

Chief Huber is the first female fire chief for the city. She has led the effort to expand the number of fire stations and improve firefighter wellness.

Chief Huber says she credits the community for her success.

"Look to the people around you who have the grace, the knowledge, and the patience to help you grow," said Chief Huber. "It's amazing how many people are willing to help if you just say, 'Hey, I'm interested in this. Can you help me?' They'll just offer that help. And it's a really rewarding opportunity."

Even with budget challenges, Chief Huber says making sure firefighters have the resources they need is a priority. She encourages young women to take on leadership roles.

