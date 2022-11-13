Women's Film Festival celebrate 35th year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The 35th annual Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival is underway on the Colorado College campus. The theme of this year's event is to celebrate the driven, spirited, and diverse filmmakers who have been a central part of the festival since its beginning.

"We show films, primarily documentaries, that are both by and about women," said Linda Broker, the festival's executive director.

Festival attendees can enjoy screenings of 41 films during the three-day event.

Yoruba Richen directed The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks, a documentary that explores the leadership role that Parks played in the Civil Rights Movement beyond her famous bus boycott.

Richen enjoys bringing the American public more depth and detail about the people she features in her films.

“I get to go through all of the archives and figure out how we’re going to tell this story, and it’s their story, but it’s also the larger story of what’s happening in our country at the time and how it resonates today,” she said.

The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Park is available on the Peacock streaming app. Another documentary that Richen created titled The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte hosts the Tonight Show is also streaming on Peacock

Tickets to the festival are available online through the website www.rmwfilm.org

