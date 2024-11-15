Women Veterans Share Stories of Service and Strength as Military Sees Rise in Female Enlistment

COLORADO SPRINGS — The number of women who serve in the military is on the rise.

According to the Department of Defense's latest report, the percentage of women in active duty has increased by nearly three percent since 2005.

We have a large military community in Southern Colorado, so News5's Piper Vaughn spoke with two female veterans, a flight line electrician and an Army food service specialist, in our area about their time in service.

"It's changing, it's getting better, but it's still difficult to prove yourself to be a female in the military, to show that you can hold your own, that you are strong, that you can do what anybody else can do," says Lynda Clink, an Air Force veteran.

Clink helped load heavy tools and equipment onto planes. She says her time in the military made her stronger.

"Being a female in the military is very difficult, but it's also very empowering. There's a lot of honor and respect in that," she said.

Margie Watson was in the Army for 13 years, doing tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

She says although her time in the military as a female had its challenges, she continued to have a positive experience.

"You always have to make sure you stand out. You always have to make sure you work harder because you have to, you know," she said.

These women have advice for the next generation of women who are considering the military as a career.

"Don't be afraid to do that. If you're willing to have the courage and the discipline, then you can absolutely be a positive attribute to the United States military," said Watson

"The best I can say from the heart is to step forward. Have faith in your country and your community and your family and your friends. Do the right thing. Always," said Lynda Clink.

